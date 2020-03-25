Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rwe Ag Sp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $24.47 on Monday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

