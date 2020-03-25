Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:MSM opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

