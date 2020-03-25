Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

BJRI opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 192,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

