Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.