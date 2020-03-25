Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.
About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.
