Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE:SWX opened at $57.82 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

