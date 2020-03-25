Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,469,417 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,469,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.97% of Gartner worth $547,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

