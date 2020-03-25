Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 102,674 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,674 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $407,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,240,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $187.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

