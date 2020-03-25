Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.92% of W. R. Berkley worth $497,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

