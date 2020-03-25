Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 865,342 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $409,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

SRPT stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.