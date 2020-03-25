Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,392,639 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Gilead Sciences worth $429,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 90,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,163,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

