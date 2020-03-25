Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 390,537 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $532,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

NYSE:SHW opened at $454.02 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.58 and a 200 day moving average of $559.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

