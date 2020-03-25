Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.54% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $401,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $101,549,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

NYSE:EL opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

