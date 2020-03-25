Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $404.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.65% of Zendesk worth $404,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $779,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,406. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

