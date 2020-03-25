Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $434,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

