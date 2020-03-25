Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,213,243 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 238.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $402,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,970,000 after buying an additional 1,373,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,379,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

QCOM opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

