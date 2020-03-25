Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 42,753 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 559.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,040,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 830,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 386,748 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.