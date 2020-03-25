Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 378,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Conduent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conduent by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Conduent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of CNDT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.