Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 8,824 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of REG stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.