Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 141,741 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,741 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

