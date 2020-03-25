Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Forrester Research worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.44 million, a PE ratio of -49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

