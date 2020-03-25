Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 344,627 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

