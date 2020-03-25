Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $833.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,826.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

