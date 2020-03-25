Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Smart Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGH opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

