Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 66,255 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Brightcove worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Brightcove Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.