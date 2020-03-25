Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 35,508 Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Retail Value worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.