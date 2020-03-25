Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 225,763 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. On average, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

