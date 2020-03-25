Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFIN opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. 9.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

