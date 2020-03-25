Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 219,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBX opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

