Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Omeros worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omeros by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

OMER stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

