Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.52.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

