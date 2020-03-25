Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

