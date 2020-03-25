Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

