Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 13,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,560 shares of company stock valued at $510,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $346.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

