Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,386 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Telenav worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Telenav by 154.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 95,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Telenav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Telenav Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNAV shares. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

