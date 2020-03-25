Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

