Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of United Insurance worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 165.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 228,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Insurance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,092.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262. 52.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

