Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,859 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

