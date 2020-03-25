Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

