Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 59,705 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,667 shares of company stock worth $1,506,397 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

