Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 335,651 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 869.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

