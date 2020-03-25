Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 123,880 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 285.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,880 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Dorian LPG worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

