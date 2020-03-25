Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,439 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 446.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.