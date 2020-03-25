Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 65,759 New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 163.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 244,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

