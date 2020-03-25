Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 361,633 Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.