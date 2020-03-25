Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $590.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

