Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.44% from the stock’s current price.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ITMR stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 million and a PE ratio of -23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

