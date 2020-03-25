iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Price Up 12.3%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.25 and last traded at $131.96, approximately 479,640 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $219.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

