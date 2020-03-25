iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,454,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,467,000 after purchasing an additional 287,039 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 358,796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,317,000 after purchasing an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,615 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

