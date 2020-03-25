Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

IQV opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

