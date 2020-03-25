Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,046,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TiVo by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 840,719 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in TiVo by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 846,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 389,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TiVo by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 312,233 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TIVO opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. TiVo has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

